Olympia officer who shot man with history of mental illness will not face charges
An Olympia police officer who tased and shot a man with a history of mental illness will not face charges.
In August 2022, police shot and killed 37-year-old Timothy Green while trying to arrest him for disorderly conduct outside a Starbucks.
They say he came at officers with a knife.
Two of the officers reportedly tased Green before a third shot him.
The Olympian reports a separate review by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney determined officers’ actions were justified.