Olympia officer who shot man with history of mental illness will not face charges

An Olympia police officer who tased and shot a man with a history of mental illness will not face charges.

In August 2022, police shot and killed 37-year-old Timothy Green while trying to arrest him for disorderly conduct outside a Starbucks.

They say he came at officers with a knife.

Two of the officers reportedly tased Green before a third shot him.

The Olympian reports a separate review by the Clark County Prosecuting Attorney determined officers’ actions were justified.