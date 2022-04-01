Olympia officers discharged from hospital after being stabbed during Thursday night incident

The two police officers who were stabbed during an altercation with a male suspect Thursday night have been released from the hospital to recover from their injuries at home.

Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said both officers will be on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation into the incident, conducted by the Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team.

The two officers were stabbed after responding to a call at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of Fern Street Southwest. Police had received reports of a person trying to set a fire outside an apartment. It’s unclear why the man attempted to set a fire.

By the time police arrived, the fire had been put out. The suspect retreated to his apartment, where police attempted to communicate with him with assistance from a designated crisis responder.

After obtaining a search warrant, police entered the suspect’s apartment, where two officers were stabbed in the legs. One of the officers shot the suspect, and he was airlifted from the field at Capital High School to St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma. His condition is unknown at this time.

This story will be updated.