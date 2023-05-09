Olympia police arrest man for allegedly slicing open victim’s forearm with large knife

A 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault and robbery over the weekend after an incident that resulted in the victim’s left forearm being cut open, according to Olympia police.

About 12:45 a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Olympia Avenue Northeast where they found a man, 29, bleeding from a large laceration to his left forearm. He was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital in Olympia and interviewed by police there, Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

Police learned earlier that night that the victim had left his apartment in the 300 block of Puget Street Northeast. As he walked by the other apartments, he heard a commotion and went to investigate it, Lower said.

Once there, he was allegedly confronted by another man. They got into an argument, then the victim was allegedly sprayed with pepper spray and cut with what police described as a “20-inch, sword-like knife.” The victim then left, leaving behind a hoodie sweatshirt, Lower said.

Police later found the knife with blood on it, the pepper spray can, blood in front the apartment and the suspect wearing the victim’s hoodie.