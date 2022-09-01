Olympia police arrest man in connection with Saturday night stabbing

A 32-year-old man is in custody, accused of stabbing a man in the neck Saturday night on Wheeler Avenue in Olympia, according to police.

Detectives found the man Wednesday night at a Lacey hotel in the 8200 block of Quinault Drive Northeast, according to Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower and Thurston County jail information. The man was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault.

He was arrested without incident, Lower said.

About 9 p.m. Saturday, a group of people were arguing near a homeless encampment along Wheeler Avenue in Olympia when the argument became a group fight, Lower told The Olympian earlier this week.

The stabbing victim was engaged in that fight when someone stabbed him in the neck from behind, Lower said.

Providence St. Peter Hospital staff alerted police after the man was dropped off about 9 p.m. Saturday. Police said this week that the 34-year-old victim was in stable condition.