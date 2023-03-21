Olympia police arrest man after he fires shotgun Tuesday morning near west side apartments

A man believed to be in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault Tuesday morning after he fired a shotgun several times on the city’s west side, according to Olympia police.

No one is believed to have been hurt, although an apartment occupied by a woman was hit by some of the rounds, Police Lt. Paul Lower said. He added that there was no connection between the man and woman.

About 9:30 a.m., 911 received multiple calls from residents of an apartment building in the 300 block of Kenyon Street Northwest about a man walking along with a shotgun, Lower said.

Police think he fired six to eight rounds in a four-block radius that started at the Kenyon Street address. One of those rounds hit and killed a squirrel, Lower said.

The man headed south across Harrison Avenue and was finally detained near the Bed, Bath & Beyond store at Capital Mall’s Promenade, he said.

In addition to the man carrying the shotgun, police also found a handgun and about 100 rounds of ammunition that he was carrying in a pouch, Lower said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.