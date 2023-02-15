Olympia police arrest man with multiple warrants, stolen firearms

A man was arrested in Olympia after officers spotted a suspicious vehicle parked behind a closed business, according to the Olympia Police Department.

Last week, while on patrol, officers saw the vehicle and contacted the driver, who had multiple warrants including possession of a stolen firearm, kidnapping, unlawful imprisonment and multiple drug violations.

Officers also noticed bullets on the floorboard of the vehicle.

The man eventually exited the vehicle without incident and was arrested.

After a search warrant for the vehicle was executed, officers found 84.64 grams of methamphetamine, 18.3 grams of heroin, 215.05 grams of powdered fentanyl, 68 fentanyl pills, 160 Xanax pills, scales and three firearms.

Two of the three guns were listed as stolen out of Olympia and Lacey.