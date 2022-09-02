Olympia police chief releases names of four officers involved in fatal shooting Aug. 22

It’s been nearly two weeks since police responded to a call about a “disorderly man” that ended in an officer fatally shooting him.

Timothy Green, 37, of Olympia, died from “multiple gunshot wounds to the chest,” according to the Thurston County Coroner.

On Friday, Olympia Police Chief Rich Allen released a statement that included the names of the four officers who were placed on administrative leave after the incident. They are Acting Sgt. Joseph Bellamy, officer Caleb Shaffer, officer Jordan Anderson and officer Brenda Anderson.

The statement says Allen decided to release the names “because of ongoing community interest and to ensure transparency with the public following the recent fulfillment of a Public Disclosure Request.”

Allen’s statement says the city of Olympia has no role in the shooting investigation, which is being led by the Capital Metro Independent Investigative Team.

“The City of Olympia is committed to respecting the process of the independent investigation and the investigation team,” Allen’s statement reads.

Investigators with the Lacey Police Department have taken the lead, with Tumwater’s Laura Wohl acting as the public information officer. People can visit the IIT Team’s website for investigation updates.

The Olympian reported on Aug. 25 that investigators had recovered a knife from the scene of the incident near Martin Way and Sleater Kinney Road. Police were originally called to the scene with reports that Green had locked himself in a Starbucks bathroom and refused to leave. He then walked into traffic on Martin Way, and police developed probable cause to arrest him for disorderly conduct.

An IIT Team news release said Green walked toward officers with a knife, and when police tasers had no effect, one officer fired his weapon. Medics were called to the scene and Green was taken to Providence St. Peter Hospital where he later died.

The four officers are on administrative leave for the duration of the investigation.