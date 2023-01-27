Olympia Police Department investigating ‘suspicious death’

The Olympia Police Department is investigating what it is calling a suspicious death in the 2000 block of Caton Way Southwest.

The department has not provided many details about the incident, but said a passerby reported seeing a person down in the area around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The person, a man who police believe to have been in his mid-30s, was found to be deceased.

The area is expected to be blocked off for several hours as police investigate.