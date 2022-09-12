Olympia police have few leads in Friday night shooting near Drexel House

Olympia Police detectives have few leads in their investigation into a shooting that happened Friday night, Sept. 9, on the city’s east side.

Police Lt. Paul Lower said officers were called to the intersection of Martin Way East and Pattison Street Southeast at about 9 p.m. after a man walked into the Drexel House management office seeking help for a gunshot wound to his thigh. Once officers arrived, the man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Lower said the shooting happened in a parking lot near the 2800 block of Martin Way. He said the victim has so far not cooperated with police, and they have very little information to begin their investigation with. Detectives with OPD are handling the case and are reviewing surveillance footage from that night.