Olympia police investigating death of man found near Percival Landing

Olympia police have started a death investigation after recovering a body near Percival Landing Park on Wednesday afternoon.

A caller reported seeing a person face down in the water at about 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Columbia Street Northwest, Lt. Paul Lower told The Olympian. He said a kayak was found near the body.

Coroner Gary Warnock confirmed the person was an adult man but declined to identify him further. Warnock said the man’s autopsy was still pending and he had yet to notify next of kin.

Lower said investigators are waiting for the Coroner’s Office to determine the man’s cause of death.