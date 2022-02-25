Olympia police investigating early morning Nissan dealership burglary

The Olympia Police Department was dispatched to the 2200 block of Carriage Drive SW at around 1 a.m. Friday morning after a private security officer noticed someone had broken down the doors of Olympia Nissan.

OPD Lt. Paul Lower said security found that a vehicle had been driven into the Nissan dealership and broke down the front doors of the service department. When officers arrived, they found the two glass doors broken and off their hinges inside the building.

The reception desk as well as several other offices were ransacked and torn apart, Lower said. There were no suspects in the area when police arrived.

Lower said the business owners and staff are unsure of the damage done and what was stolen. He said they will be doing inventory today and over the weekend to determine if anything is missing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 360-753-8300.