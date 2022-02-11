Olympia police investigating fatal hit-and-run Friday morning
Police in Olympia are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Friday morning.
According to an article from FOX 13, the incident happened near Lilly Road Northeast on Martin Way East. Both directions of the roadways where the incident happened were closed.
Police are still searching for the driver but have not released any identifying information to the public yet.
This story will be updated as further information comes in.