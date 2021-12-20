Olympia police investigating Sunday shooting in Home Depot parking lot

Olympia Police Department received reports of a shooting at around 1:30 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the Home Depot on Fones Road Southeast.

According to Lt. Paul Lower, a person associated with a gray sedan fired shots at a person with a white pickup truck. By the time police arrived, a couple of cars had left the scene, including the sedan.

No one in the truck was hit, and Lower said local hospitals were contacted but had no reports of anyone with gunshot wounds.

This investigation is ongoing, and police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them at 360-753-8300.