Olympia police investigating suspicious bones found near Martin Way and Ensign Road

Olympia police are investigating what may be human remains found Thursday near the Animal Services shelter on Martin Way.

A person found bones in a wooded area on the 3100 block of Martin Way and called police around 10:45 a.m. Thursday, Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

The bones appear to be consistent with human remains, he said, but that had not been confirmed as of Thursday afternoon. Due to the age of the remains, he said he could not provide a description of a body.

For now, Olympia detectives and the Thurston County Coroner’s Office are investigating the scene. If the Coroner’s Office can confirm the remains are human, detectives will open a suspicious death investigation, Lower said.

“The coroner would likely have to do a lot of scientific, forensic exams on something like this because it appears this has been there for quite some time,” Lower said.

Lower did not provide a timeline for the investigation. He said it will take “a while” for them to confirm if the remains are human.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.