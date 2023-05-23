Olympia police looking for 2 arson suspects after vehicle set ablaze Sunday night

Olympia police are looking for two arson suspects after a pickup truck was destroyed by fire Sunday night.

About 9:45 p.m., two people, both wearing masks, approached the vehicle in the 500 block of Division Street Northwest and threw an incendiary device at it, Lt. Paul Lower said.

A witness told police the suspects threw what appeared to be a Molotov cocktail. A Molotov cocktail typically contains a flammable substance inside a glass container that is set on fire, then thrown, causing the fire to spread on contact.

The two suspects ran off after throwing their device. One person was wearing a white sweatshirt, the other a maroon sweatshirt, according to the witness.

Olympia fire was called to the scene to extinguish the blaze.

Police later found the registered owner of the vehicle, who said he wasn’t aware of anyone who would want to damage it.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.