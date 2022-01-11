Olympia police looking for Capital Mall robbery suspect

Olympia police are looking for yet another robbery suspect on the city’s west side after the man stole about $400 in clothing from a business called Buckle at Capital Mall.

About 3:50 p.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to the mall after a report of the robbery.

A man had entered the store and began selecting clothes, then left the business, Lt. Paul Lower said Tuesday. A store employee told the man to return the clothes, but he turned around and pointed what appeared to be a gun at the employee and threatened to fire the weapon.

The man finally fled the mall to the parking lot and got into a small sedan, possibly a Hyundai, with a blue temporary license tag, Lower said.

The man is described as short — 5-foot-4 to 5-foot-8 inches tall — with a skinny build and is thought to be in his 20s. A clothing description wasn’t available, although he was thought to be wearing a vest.

Sunday’s robbery is the latest in a string of robberies on the west side.

Lower said police continue to have emphasis patrols in the area and are checking to see whether the crimes are related. So far they don’t appear to be connected, he said.

Anyone with information about the Sunday robbery is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.

