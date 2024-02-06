Olympia police looking for man accused of masturbating in front of 2 girls on IT bus

Olympia police are looking for a man accused of masturbating in front of two girls, ages 13 and 14, on an Intercity Transit bus Saturday afternoon, a spokesman for the department said.

About 2 p.m., the two girls boarded the bus in the area of Kenyon Street and Harrison Avenue in west Olympia and sat toward the rear of it. Minutes later a man got on and sat across from them, Olympia police Lt. Paul Lower said.

The man began making lewd comments, then clearly begins to masturbate, Lower said. The two girls got up to move, but he tells them to stay put, according to police.

Afraid, they sat back down. But after the bus stopped to pick up another passenger, they saw an opportunity to move and to tell another passenger and the bus driver about the masturbating man, Lower said.

The two girls then prepare to exit the front of the bus while the man gets up to exit through the back door. The bus driver tells them not to exit, then drives off leaving the man behind, Lower said.

Olympia police were later called to the scene, he said.

The man is described as about 5-foot-8, 160-170 pounds, with a red receding hairline. He was last seen wearing brown hiking boots, a black jacket with a fluffy collar and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.