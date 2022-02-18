Olympia police searching for suspect in failed burglary attempts Friday morning

Olympia police are searching for a male suspect who attempted to burglarize two businesses in Olympia early Friday morning.

Lt. Paul Lower said police were dispatched at around 2 a.m. to reports of a man attempting to break into Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor on Martin Way East. While en route to the pizza parlor police received another call for a burglary at Puget Sound Taps just down the road.

Lower said the man used tools to access a back patio gate to Puget Sound Taps before attempting to remove a window. This triggered the business’s alarm system and alerted the owner, sending video surveillance of the suspect in action. Lower said the suspect matched the one in video surveillance at Dirty Dave’s Pizza Parlor.

The suspect was able to flee police in a maroon SUV with no rear license plate. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 360-753-8300.