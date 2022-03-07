Olympia police searching for suspect after string of thefts at Capital Mall on Sunday

Police were dispatched at around 6 p.m. Sunday to Dick’s Sporting Goods at the Capital Mall in Olympia after employees reported a person came into the store and left without paying for an armful of clothing.

Lt. Paul Lower said the suspect, who has been described only as a Black man wearing all black clothing and a black face mask, stole around $1,000 worth of clothing and left in a green Subaru with no license plate and black roof racks.

Lower said the man has been connected to an earlier theft at Best Buy on the other side of the mall. In this incident, the suspect stole electronic equipment before getting in the Subaru and stopping at Dick’s Sporting Goods.

When police arrived they saw the Subaru exiting the mall and began to pursue, but stopped to avoid any danger to the public during a high-traffic time, Lower said.

The suspect was last seen fleeing the mall toward northwest Olympia. Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 360-753-8300.