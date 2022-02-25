Olympia police searching for suspects in pot shop armed robbery

The Olympia Police Department was dispatched around 8 p.m. Thursday to the Gypsy Greens marijuana dispensary on Division Street NW after receiving reports of an armed robbery.

Lt. Paul Lower said two male suspects entered the building with one of them brandishing a handgun. The suspects ordered employees to the floor and demanded cash and product from the store before fleeing the scene.

Lower said there were several witnesses outside the store at the time and a small crowd around the Intercity Transit bus stop when the suspects left the scene. He said it’s possible one of the suspects got on a bus at the stop, but detectives have received no leads from bus drivers or the Intercity Transit office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspects is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency number at 360-753-8300.