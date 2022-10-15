Olympia police seek information on person who fired weapon from car

Olympia police are asking for the public’s help after a gun was fired from a car near Capital Mall.

About 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12, police were dispatched to the 600 block of Black Lake Boulevard Southwest after a report of a weapon being discharged.

A driver on the same street saw the occupant of another vehicle fire a gun into the air before driving away from the scene, Lt. Paul Lower said.

Five bullet shell casings were later found in the area, he said.

No one was hit by the bullets and no one was reported shot at area hospitals, Lower said.

The vehicle is described as a fire engine-red Honda Fit or similar compact car.

Discharging a weapon in public is a gross misdemeanor, although the penalty is much more serious if the bullet hits someone, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Olympia police at 360-753-8300.