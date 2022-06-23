Olympia police seek public’s help in identifying attempted abductor

Olympia police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person involved in an abduction attempt earlier this month.

According to police, just after 10:30 p.m. on June 4, officers were called to an attempted abduction in the 2200 block of Ninth Avenue Southwest.

The victim told police that as she was walking home from work, she noticed a man had been following her.

The man was initially at a significant distance before quickly closing that distance and attacking the woman from behind.

According to police, the man grabbed the woman by her clothing and tried pulling her into a secluded wooded area.

The woman was successfully able to fight off the man and get away.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

The woman told police that she believes the same man had followed her on other nights previously.

The woman worked with a sketch artist who drew a sketch based on the woman’s description of the man.

She described him as a white male around 30 years old with a thin, slender build and brown hair that may be longer than what is portrayed in the sketch. He was wearing a baseball hat, black jeans and a dark-colored sweatshirt.

The woman also said the man had a large scar on his face.

If you know the identity of the man or have information about the case, please contact Detective McKoon at the Olympia Police Department at 360-753-8300 or Thurston County CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.