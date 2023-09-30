Olympia police, Thurston narcotics task force seize 3,600 fentanyl pills in drug bust

The Olympia Police Department detective division and the Thurston County narcotics task force have arrested a narcotics dealer operating in the city and seized the suspect’s drugs, police announced on social media.

Images of the drug bust were posted by Olympia police Sept. 21.

They recovered 3,600 fentanyl pills, 15 pounds of methamphetamine, five ounces of heroin, several packages of fentanyl powder and multiple firearms.

The Olympian reached out to both Olympia police and the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office about the incident, but additional information about the arrest was not immediately available.