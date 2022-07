A shoplifting arrest at an Olympia gas station last week led to the recovery of stolen goods, a stolen gun, illegal pills and counterfeit money.

Olympia police said $1,500 of merchandise stolen from local businesses was recovered, along with $1,400 in counterfeit currency.

Officers also seized more than 100 oxycodone/fentanyl pills that were packaged for sale.

The suspect also had outstanding warrants.