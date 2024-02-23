Olympia tagging suspect caught before the paint dried

Thanks to good video surveillance and a quick 911 call, a suspected Downtown Olympia tagger was caught with wet paint on his hands.

It happened late last month. The victim said they watched someone tagging their building on surveillance and provided police with a detailed suspect and vehicle description and a partial plate number.

A short time later police located the suspect vehicle in West Olympia. The passenger not only matched the description but had wet spray paint on their hands and spray paint cannisters at their feet.

The suspect is a juvenile and charges were referred to the Thurston County Juvenile Prosecutor.