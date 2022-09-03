Olympia teen whose disappearance rallied the region arrested on suspicion of murder

The Olympia teenager who was the subject of a two-day search earlier this week when he disappeared on his way to football practice has been arrested for his suspected role in the shooting death of an Orting man.

Gabriel Michael Davies and another 16-year-old were taken into custody Friday night by Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives.

The 51-year-old victim was found dead with a gunshot wound in his Orting home Thursday morning by Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies, according to a statement from the department.

The News Tribune typically does not name juveniles charged with crimes. In this case, the name is being published due to recent prior coverage of Davies’ disappearance as well as the seriousness of the alleged offense.

The Sheriff’s Department said deputies were checking on the victim at his residence in the 21900 block of 190th Street East in Orting because he failed to show up for work for four days.

Deputies determined he had a gunshot wound but no weapon was found. Detectives and forensic investigators processed the scene Thursday and Friday.

By Friday night, detectives had collected enough evidence to arrest the two teenage suspects just after 8 p.m.

The pair were booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of second degree murder, burglary and firearm possession charges.

Davies became the subject of intense community and media interest after his family reported him missing Wednesday. Authorities launched a search after his vehicle was found abandoned on Tilley Road that evening.

Detectives reportedly found items strewn about, a small amount of blood and a smashed cell phone at the scene of Davies’ vehicle.

Davies was found about 10 p.m. Thursday in the 13600 block Tilley Road Southwest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff’s Office. He was located north of where deputies said they found his vehicle under “suspicious circumstances.”

At the time of Davies’ reunion with his family, The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said no other details would be forthcoming on Davies’ disappearance.

This story will be updated.