Olympia woman arrested early Friday morning for graffiti around Thurston County

A 27-year-old Olympia woman was arrested Friday after the Olympia Police Department received reports of a suspicious person on the roof of the Pizza Time building in the 100 block of Jefferson Street NE downtown.

Police arrived around 4 a.m. Friday morning and spotted the woman dressed in all black on top of the roof, leaning over the edge and writing a tag in large black and white letters. She then moved to another wall and did the same thing.

Lt. Paul Lower said police recognized the tag the woman spray painted as one they’d seen around Thurston County, mostly in high places, including an I-5 overpass.

Lower said the Olympia Fire Department came to assist officers in reaching the woman with a ladder. By the time OFD had arrived, the woman started climbing down pipes on the north side of the building. Police waited at the bottom of the pipes and arrested the woman. She was booked into the municipal jail on suspicion of malicious mischief.