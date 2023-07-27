Olympia woman arrested after Russian Roulette death has been released from jail

A 26-year-old Olympia woman arrested after a man died during a game of Russian Roulette has been released from jail without bail.

The woman attended her preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Monday. Olympia police arrested her Saturday on suspicion of second-degree manslaughter.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning at home on Madison Avenue Northwest in Olympia, near Garfield Elementary School. A 41-year-old Olympia man had died from a gunshot wound to the head after inviting the woman to his home, Police Lt. Paul Lower previously said.

Judge John Skinder found probable cause for the alleged crime on Monday but ordered the woman be released on her personal recognizance with conditions. He barred her from contacting the family of the man who died, according to court records.

That order expired 5 p.m. Wednesday because the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office did not charge the woman with a crime. When reached for comment, Prosecuting Attorney’s Office spokesperson Tara Tsehlana said they opted not to charge the woman for now while they “await further investigation.”

Lower said on Tuesday that the investigation was ongoing because it was not immediately clear who pulled the trigger.

The woman has no known criminal convictions and does not own any firearms, according to court records.

The Olympian has asked the Coroner’s Office to confirm the victim’s identity and cause of death.

The investigation

A probable cause statement describes the investigation into the incident from the perspective of law enforcement.

Olympia police responded to the residence on Madison Avenue at 2:19 a.m. Saturday, July 22. A woman had called 911 and told dispatch she saw someone shoot themselves, according to the statement.

A responding officer spoke with the woman. The officer noted she appeared distraught and intoxicated but uninjured.

Court records say the woman met the man after midnight at the Westside Tavern on Harrison Avenue. The woman told police she followed the man to his home on Madison Avenue after he offered to show her his motorcycle.

After seeing the motorcycle, she told police the man showed her his firearms and began playing a game of Russian Roulette. In this game, a person spins the cylinder of a revolver that’s loaded with one cartridge, points the muzzle at their own head and pulls the trigger.

The man reportedly pulled the trigger, but she said nothing happened. Next it was the woman’s turn, and police report she admitted to holding the gun when it discharged and fatally wounded the man, according to the statement.

Inside the home, police found the man dead in the bedroom. The bullet reportedly passed through his head and struck a window.

Police located a semi-automatic handgun resting just underneath the right side of the man’s armpit.

