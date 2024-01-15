An Olympian. Educators. Business leaders. Here’s who the Herald-Leader is watching in 2024

They run companies, a college and restaurants. Serve those in need. Chase Olympic gold. Envision a new economy in Appalachia. Write and share stirring words.

Some of them are familiar, appearing on ballots, in boardrooms and on basketball courts and football fields.

Others are quiet behind-the-scenes heroes who contribute in equally important ways far from the spotlight.

All of them are committed to the same objective: Making Kentucky a better place.

In what we hope will be a new annual tradition, the Herald-Leader is proud to share our list of “24 to Watch in 2024.”

Our reporters, editors and photographers spent several weeks comparing source lists and discussing individuals who we predict will be in the news in the new year. We also received dozens of nominations from readers across Kentucky.

We believe it’s a powerful and eclectic list.

They range from Olympians like Lee Kiefer, to transgender advocates Emma Curtis and Rebecca Blankenship, and such influential Lexington leaders as Devine Carama, Daniel Whitley and Jim Duncan.

We hope you’ll meet someone new on this list and learn more about how they are expected to shape the next 12 months in Kentucky.

What’s your reaction to the list? Who did we miss? Who surprised you? Share any opinions or recommendations to our executive editor, Richard Green, at rgreen@herald-leader.com.

And it’s never too early to start thinking about the 25 to Watch in 2025.

We invite you to click each link below to read more about their impact and what others have to say about their work.

Herald-Leader 24 to Watch in 2024

Koffi Akakpo, president of Kentucky State University since July 1, 2023.

Andy Beshear, Democratic governor of Kentucky.

Rebecca Blankenship, executive director of Ban Conversion Therapy Kentucky since 2021, and elected to Berea Community School Board in 2022.

Kristen LaRue Bond, co-founder of the Bluegrass chapter of the National Association of Real Estate Brokers.

Rebecca Burnworth, architect, designer, Central Kentucky restaurant owner.

Daniel Cameron, former Kentucky attorney general and Republican gubernatorial candidate, and the new CEO of the 1792 Exchange, a nonprofit that opposes “woke capitalism” and environmental, social and governance, or ESG, policies.

Devine Carama, director of ONE Lexington, a program that works within the Lexington mayor’s office.

Emma Curtis, candidate for Lexington’s 4th council district and vice president for recruitment and expansion for the Kentucky Young Democrats.

Jim Duncan, Director of Planning Services for Lexington-Fayette Urban County Government.

Hadley Duvall, Owensboro native and senior at Midway University.

Juli Fulks, national championship-winning Transylvania University women’s basketball coach.

ZaKiyah Johnson, high school basketball junior at Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville.

Lee Kiefer, Olympic fencer from Lexington and a three-time Olympian and 2021 gold medalist.

Geoff Marietta, Appalachian investor and entrepreneur.

Scott McReynolds, executive director of Housing Development Alliance. The non-profit, based in Hazard, develops affordable housing, working primarily in Perry, Knott, Breathitt and Leslie counties.

Brian Sipe, general manager of Central Bank Center, which includes Rupp Arena, Lexington Convention Center, Triangle Park and Lexington Opera House since October 2021.

Reed Sheppard, University of Kentucky men’s basketball player.

Bill Shively, Lexington Sporting Club majority owner.

Misty Skaggs, organizer and author.

Mark Stoops, University of Kentucky football head coach.

Lindsey Tichenor, Republican Senator from Springfield. She’s serving her second legislative session representing Senate District 6 (Oldham, Trimble and portions of Jefferson County.)

Crystal Wilkinson, poet, novelist, Bush Holbrook Endowed Professor at the University of Kentucky.

Daniel Whitley, a private Lexington defense attorney for more than 10 years who plans to run for state representative.

Dan Wu, vice mayor of Lexington.