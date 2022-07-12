Olympian Kim Glass Details Brutal Attack In Downtown Los Angeles

Olympic champion for indoor volleyball Kim Glass posted horrific videos detailing how she was attacked in downtown Los Angeles by a man on her Instagram page, according to TMZ.

GRAPHIC: Olympic Medalist Kim Glass was BRUTALLY ATTACKED by a homeless man in Los Angeles, CA after having lunch with friends. She says the homeless man had some sort of metal pipe.



Random acts of violence are rampant with the increasing homeless community, and soft-on-crime DA pic.twitter.com/dn760HeDx6 — Anthony Cabassa (@AnthonyCabassa_) July 11, 2022

Glass described her gruesome injuries and showed her severely swollen and bruised eye after a 51-year-old male hurled a metal pipe at her head, the New York Post reports.

Glass had just finished lunch with a friend at a restaurant when the assault took place, TMZ reports.

“He just like looked at me with some pretty hateful eyes,” Glass said, according to TMZ. “And, as I turned to go tell my friend, ‘I think something’s, like, wrong with him and I think he’s going to hit a car,’ before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like pipe, hit me right here.”

“It happened so fast,” she added. “I do have multiple fractures.”

Doctors said her vision might not be permanently damaged.

The Olympian gave a shout-out to her family and friends for their support.

“Just be safe out there,” the 37-year-old said. “There’s a lot of mentally ill people on these streets right now and you shouldn’t have to be fearful when you walk but it’s true. And, so, you guys just be safe.”

The LAPD found and arrested the suspect on Monday, and police authorities took him into custody on felony assault charges with a deadly weapon without bail, TMZ reports.