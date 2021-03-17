Olympian Lindsey Vonn shared photos of herself with and without makeup to remind people that glamour 'washes off'

Lindsey Vonn frequently mixes glam looks into her athletic style. Marco Tacca/AP Images

Lindsey Vonn posted photos of herself with and without makeup to Instagram on Tuesday.

She posted the photos to show that she's the "same person" in both images.

Vonn also said she loves getting dressed up, but wanted to remind people that glamour "washes off."

Instagram might be known for its filters, but Olympian Lindsey Vonn recently got real about beauty on the platform.

On Tuesday, the professional skier shared side-by-side photos that show her with and without makeup on. In the caption of her Instagram post, Vonn pointed out that while she might look different in the images, they were taken on the same day. She also emphasized that she's the "same person" in both.

"All that changed was makeup," Vonn wrote.

"I love getting glammed up when I have photoshoots and events, but underneath, I'm still the same person with the same feelings and things I'm going through," she continued.

"In the world of IG filters and makeup hacks, I always remind myself that true beauty is the character you bring to every room... everything else washes off! ♥️" Vonn wrote.

The athlete continued the conversation on her Instagram story. She first posted a poll, asking people whether they prefer her glam or ski looks.

The athlete posted a poll asking fans which look they prefer more. Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

Vonn then followed up with a selfie, writing: "Or the combo."

Lindsey Vonn shared this selfie to Instagram on Tuesday. Lindsey Vonn/Instagram

In response to the photos, Instagram users thanked Vonn for being real online.

"I don't care what you wear, you are gorgeous from the inside out!!!" one Instagram user wrote. "Such a leader and inspiration for women 💙"

"I love how you always stay true to yourself!" another person wrote. "Such an inspiration and all around talent."

