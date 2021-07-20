Olympian Lolo Jones examines life's hurdles in new book

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
RAGAN CLARK
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Lolo Jones doesn't kick off her book, “Over It,” with her biggest accomplishment.

She could have described how it felt to be one of a few athletes to qualify for both the winter and summer Olympics. She could have written about winning gold at the bobsled World Championships earlier this year.

Instead, she opens with what she calls the “most painful race” of her career — the 100-meter hurdles at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Jones was favored to win, but she clipped the second-to-last hurdle and finished in seventh place.

“I was one hurdle away from winning an Olympic gold medal,” Jones said. “It was a huge failure, but I pivoted.”

Jones went on to qualify for two more Olympic competitions. She ran in the 100-meter hurdles again in 2012, and in 2014 she competed on the U.S. bobsled team.

While she has yet to win Olympic gold, she hopes her book will be an inspiration to others to persevere in the face of adversity.

An avid reader, she’s read self-help books by people who've triumphed in their chosen field. But she wanted to know: “Where is the book about someone who’s still in the battle, who’s still frustrated, who doesn’t know if it will work out?”

With “Over It,” Jones said she wants to demonstrate “that you can actually turn the bad into good.”

“I used that failure to pivot into some of my biggest wins,” Jones said. “Had that not happened, I wouldn’t have been one of the 10 Americans in the history of the Olympics to go on to compete in the summer and winter games.”

Though Jones is deeply competitive — the lack of competition during the pandemic led her to join MTV’s reality show “The Challenge” — she says she wasn’t always that way. She developed that mentality on the track, where she realized “how fun it was to just kind of push yourself and see if you can improve.”

At 38, she hasn’t given up on her dreams, but her goals have shifted again. The pandemic led Jones to set the Tokyo Games aside and focus on training for next year's winter Olympics in Beijing.

“It completely shut me down and changed my whole course,” Jones said. “I was training for my last summer Olympics; I was planning on being currently retired.”

Instead, Jones returned to bobsled, a move she was not anticipating.

“All my plans were being ripped away,” she said. “And I think that happened to a lot of people.”

Jones worked her way back into shape after years off from the sport. Eventually, she became the brakewoman for Kaillie Humphries and won gold at this year's World Championships.

“I tried to win a world championship in bobsled even at my prime, and I was never able to do it,” she said. “So, to be able to do it at the end of my career was something that was quite special.”

It was the motivation she needed to focus on returning to Beijing — the site of her crushing loss 13 years ago.

In the meantime, she'll be cheering for U.S. athletes in Tokyo.

“Obviously, Simone Biles is the GOAT,” Jones said. “I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds for her in Tokyo.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Olympian Lolo Jones on being motivated by her haters: 'I use the negative things to add fuel to my fire'

    Jones has released a new memoir, "Over It: How to Face Life’s Hurdles with Grit, Hustle, and Grace."

  • Pressure on Big Tech builds as Biden picks another critic for key Justice post

    U.S. President Joe Biden nominated lawyer and Google critic Jonathan Kanter as the Justice Department's antitrust chief on Tuesday in the latest sign the White House is determined to rein in the world's biggest corporations, especially Big Tech. Progressives who advocate tougher enforcement of antitrust law pushed for the nomination of Kanter, who recently started his own law firm, Kanter Law Group LLP, which bills itself as an "antitrust advocacy boutique." The White House called Kanter "a leading advocate and expert in the effort to promote strong and meaningful antitrust enforcement and competition policy."

  • Factbox: Countries make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory

    Australia decided in late June to make COVID-19 vaccinations mandatory for high-risk aged-care workers and employees in quarantine hotels. It has also made vaccinations obligatory for Paralympic athletes heading to Tokyo because unvaccinated members on the team could pose a health risk. It will be mandatory for care home workers in England to have coronavirus vaccinations from October.

  • How to watch the men's Olympic golf competition in Tokyo, Japan

    Here is your guide to complete Golf Channel coverage of the Tokyo Olympic Games' men's golf competition.

  • 22 surprising things you probably didn't know about 'Gossip Girl'

    The CW's teen drama has drawn millions of viewers since its 2007 premiere, but there are things even devoted fans might not know about the show.

  • How to Raise an Olympian: Élodie Clouvel

    After taking winning a silver medal in Modern Pentathlon at the 2016 Games in Rio, French athlete Élodie Clouvel is going for gold in Tokyo

  • Fortune 500 consultants explain why the Olympic ban on Afro swim caps is racist - and what leaders can learn from the backlash

    The first Black woman to make the US Olympic swim team weighs in on the decision. Fortune 500 consultants explain why it's racist.

  • Australia prolongs COVID-19 lockdown in Victoria amid Delta outbreak

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian authorities said Victoria state would extend a COVID-19 lockdown beyond Tuesday to slow the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant, despite a slight drop in new infections in the state and nationwide. Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews said lockdown rules would not be lifted as cases were still being detected in the community, promising more details would be provided on Tuesday, when the lockdown had been due to end. Victoria, the country's second most populous state, on Monday reported 13 locally acquired cases, down from 16 a day earlier.

  • Hi, We Know *Exactly* When ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Finale Will Air

    Time to pencil Katie Thurston into my summer TV schedule!

  • Toyota pulls Olympics advertising from Tokyo Games in Japan amid national backlash

    The company will continue to advertise in other markets including the United States.

  • Success of Japan's last Olympics looms large over Tokyo Games

    The Tokyo Olympics open this week after being delayed a year by COVID-19. Japan last hosted the Summer Games in 1964 - a moment of triumph for the country. Lucy Craft shows times have changed.

  • Social Security: Understanding the Basics

    It's hard to imagine that any government program touches the lives of more Americans than Social Security. The bedrock of retirement for most of the country, Social Security paid monthly benefits to...

  • 9 can’t-miss Olympic events to feast your eyes on

    From tennis and soccer to sprinting, gymnastics and surfing, there's a plethora of juicy storylines and events to dive into during the Tokyo Games.

  • USA gold-medal winning gymnast Madison Kocian reflects on Olympics experience

    Former UCLA gymnast Madison Kocian (2017-20) says winning a gold and silver medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro is 'definitely the highlight of my career.' She won gold in the Women's artistic team all-around, alongside Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Laurie Hernandez and Alexandra Raisman; while also placing second and earning a silver medal in the women's uneven bars.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Prime Minister Boris Johnson's "freedom day" ending more than a year of lockdown restrictions in England was marred on Monday by surging infections, warnings of supermarket shortages and his own forced self-isolation. If the vaccines prove effective in reducing severe illness and deaths even while infections reach record levels, Johnson's decision could offer a path out of the worst public health crisis in decades. If not, more lockdowns could loom.

  • France Cracks Down on Car, Home and Plane Emissions in New Law

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s Parliament has adopted a law that cracks down on emissions linked to transport, manufacturing and housing as the government seeks to implement new measures to fight global warming.The Climate and Resilience bill adopted Tuesday is based on proposals of an assembly of 150 randomly picked citizens created by President Emmanuel Macron. Coming ahead of next year’s presidential election, it’s a response to the Yellow Vest movement which, almost three years ago, violently rejec

  • ‘Batgirl’ Search Heats Up: Leslie Grace, Haley Lu Richardson Emerge as Contenders

    Gotham City is getting a new protector. “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace and “Five Feet Apart” actress Haley Lu Richardson are emerging as top contenders to take the role of Barbara Gordon in “Batgirl,” the upcoming HBO Max superhero film. Testing for the role has already started. Isabela Merced, who has appeared in “Sicario: […]

  • US women shut out the noise in quest for 5th gold medal

    The U.S. women's national soccer team is in a bubble of its own making for the Tokyo Olympics, and it's not just because of coronavirus restrictions. “I think, especially the players that have been through these major tournaments, you figure out how to stay in the best mental headspace and sometimes that’s compartmentalizing, that’s focusing on one thing at a time and trying not to let the noise get into what we like to call the bubble,” defender Becky Sauerbrunn said. The United States, the top-ranked team in the world and the favorite to win, opens against Sweden at Tokyo Stadium.

  • The 5th Dimension recall the unusual way 'Aquarius / Let the Sunshine In' came together

    The 5th Dimension's Billy Davis Jr. and Marilyn McCoo reflect on performing at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, the subject of doc "Summer of Soul."

  • Exclusive-Olympics-Athletics-Advances in spike technology are laughable and unfair, says Bolt

    Usain Bolt said that advances in spike technology that could help wipe out his world records are laughable and that the new shoes also give an unfair advantage over any athletes not wearing them. After athletes ripped through the record books in distance running with carbon-plated, thick-soled shoes, the technology has now moved into sprint spikes, where - although there is less time in a race for the advantage to make an impact - it is still enough to make a difference.