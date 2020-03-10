Olympian Usain Bolt is going to be a 'girl dad'

Usain Bolt is a soon-to-be girl dad!

The Olympian and his longtime girlfriend, Kasi Bennett, celebrated their soon-to-arrive baby at a gender reveal party Sunday, as shared by friend and fashion stylist Neko Kelly on Instagram.

Kelly posted a series of photos and videos of the expecting parents, both dressed head to toe in white, including a shot in matching sweatshirts that read: "Girl Dad" and "Girl Mom," respectively.

Bolt also shared a selfie video on his own Instagram story, that has since expired, in which he and Bennett were all smiles with text that said "I am a girl dad I am serious happy."

The retired sprinter and Bennett announced the pregnancy in January.

"I think anyone going through this process needs someone who will be there and have their back," Bennett said in speech to their party guests. "This journey with him has been amazing, and all of you thank you so much."

Another video from Kelly's post showed a countdown on a projector that ended with bright pink fireworks lighting up the sky, that signified the soon-to-be parents would be having a girl.

In his Instagram story, Kelly also included a shot of a black baseball hat with pink embroidery that read "Baby Bolt" with a heart and lightning bolt.

