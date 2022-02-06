Olympians face strict COVID-19 rules in Beijing as China steps up surveillance

The Hill

A number of GOP figures on Sunday said they backed former Vice President Mike Pence in his rebuke of former President Trump's claim that he had the authority to overturn the 2020 election results.Pence made headlines on Friday when he broke from Trump in the clearest terms yet, saying the former president was "wrong" in believing he had the right to overturn the election when he oversaw the official count of electoral votes on Jan. 6, 2021. The...