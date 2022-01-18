Olympic Athletes Advised to Leave Phones at Home to Dodge Spying

Olympic Athletes Advised to Leave Phones at Home to Dodge Spying
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jamie Tarabay and Sarah Zheng
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- Beyond Omicron and gold medal tallies, athletes arriving in China’s capital for the Winter Games next month may have one more thing to worry about: is it safe to access the internet?

Most Read from Bloomberg

Beijing has promised the world’s top athletes access to a partially unfettered internet during the Olympics starting Feb. 4, dropping the Great Firewall that blocks services like Facebook and YouTube at official venues and hotels. But security experts say there are reasons to exercise caution.

Chinese companies that specialize in data collection, surveillance and artificial intelligence are among the official sponsors and suppliers for the Winter Olympics. Washington and its allies have accused some of the corporations providing networking and data management, including Huawei Technologies Co. and Iflytek Co., of potentially being used for espionage or surveillance of minorities in Xinjiang. Huawei and its peers deny those allegations, but cybersecurity consultants warn that those systems will subject athletes to the same kind of surveillance, movement tracking and monitoring that most Chinese citizens deal with.

Among the concerns is the risk that state actors or criminals could use the designated Wi-Fi bubbles to snoop on private communications or even install malware and other vulnerabilities onto personal devices. That could in turn open up contacts -- both sporting and political -- to subsequent attack.

A growing number of delegations are taking that potential threat seriously. Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands and Canada are among the delegations that are advising athletes to keep their devices off Wi-Fi networks and use burner phones if possible. And the U.S. has issued a warning to American athletes that their devices may also be compromised with malicious software, with unknown consequences for future use.

“My advice to athletes would be to go buy a cheap second phone and don’t use your principal iPhone or Android system,” said Larry Diamond, senior fellow at the Hoover Institution at Stanford University. “We don’t know where this is headed. The only thing we know is that China is constructing the most sophisticated authoritarian digital surveillance state, and I don’t think people should be blasé in taking their equipment to interact with that.”

The Beijing committee has rejected the reported advice given to athletes, saying, “This is completely groundless and these concerns are wholly unnecessary.” The committee said China had passed several cybersecurity laws that provided protections for privacy and data security for its citizens and foreign visitors.

China’s government blocks swaths of the internet to maintain control over public discourse at home. Its dropping that blockade as part of a pledge to put on a “simple, safe and splendid” games -- an opportunity for the country to showcase its rising economic and political prowess.

But its alleged track record of drafting companies in widespread surveillance, such as by keeping tabs on minorities in Xinjiang, has raised alarm bells. Athletes with global profiles represent high-value targets for cyberspies and bad actors and may be opening their devices up to long-term tracking, Diamond said.

It’s a risk because of “the broad data collection culture associated with surveillance in China,” said David Robinson, co-founder of cybersecurity company Internet 2.0. “If athletes do not want the Chinese government to be able to identify their normal phone, then using a new phone will shield the collection of sensitive data.”

One of the 5G technology suppliers is Huawei, the company blacklisted by the U.S. and others that lies at the heart of growing Washington-Beijing tensions. That’s in cooperation with official telecommunication provider China Unicom Beijing, whose parent is on the Treasury Department’s list of sanctioned Chinese military-industrial complex companies. Another is Iflytek, the exclusive supplier of automatic speech transcription, which was added to a U.S. blacklist in 2019 -- prohibiting the sale of American technology without approval -- for involvement in human rights abuses in Xinjiang. It will use artificial intelligence and big data “to provide real-time analysis and resource allocation” for Olympics-related facilities and events, Iflytek said on its website.

The games’ official anti-virus software provider, Qi An Xin, will run a central hub offering “full coverage and high-quality network security,” the company said in a statement. Its majority shareholder, Qi Xiangdong, is a co-founder of Qihoo 360, sanctioned in 2020. Qi An Xin will have visibility over data that crosses the network -- including overseas traffic, said Robinson. In an analysis of Qi An Xin’s mobile protection software, Internet 2.0 reported that “a significant amount of user data is being collected by the software.” Qi Xiangdong parted ways with Qihoo 360 in 2019.

Representatives for Huawei and Iflytek didn’t respond to requests for comment. Qi An Xin said it has no shareholder or business relationship with Qihoo and deferred requests for information to Beijing’s Olympic committee.

Another company, Kingsoft Office Software, is supplying office software for the games, according to its website. The company was one of those targeted in an executive order by former President Donald Trump in 2021, when he banned U.S. transactions with several Chinese applications including WeChat Pay and Alipay, over concerns of mass collection of personal data. The order was revoked months later by President Joe Biden, who instead ordered a review into the national security risks of the apps.

A representative for Kingsoft didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Some countries have already taken precautions. Australia will provide its own Wi-Fi “in areas allocated to us which is being provided by our IT branch,” an Australian Olympic Committee spokesperson said. Belgium has recommended that their athletes not bring personal electronic devices to China.

Dutch athletes have received similar warnings. And Team Canada members have been reminded that the games “present a unique opportunity for cybercrime,” the Canadian Olympic Committee said in a statement. It too is recommending its athletes leave personal devices at home and to limit the personal information stored on devices they bring to China.

“In regards to the so-called national security questions regarding Huawei, Iflytek and other tech companies, China’s relevant departments have already repeatedly refuted this issue, but the U.S. has continued to use this as a pretense to suppress Chinese high-tech companies,” the Beijing committee said in an email. “This kind of bullying is bound to be increasingly resisted and opposed by the international community.”

The committee also addressed questions about My2022, a multi-purpose app through which participants upload their health status daily for two weeks before the Games begin. Citizen Lab, a research group at the University of Toronto, said in a report released Tuesday that flaws in the app’s encryption technology could connect it with a malicious host, or allow interception of information transmitted.

The Beijing committee said My2022 had “passed the examination of overseas mobile application markets such as Google, Apple and Samsung” to feature in their stores, and users had the ability to turn off permissions for the app to access other features on their devices.

(Updates with Citizen Lab’s report on Beijing’s My2022 app in last two paragraphs)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • 90 Day Fiancé 's Anna-Marie Campisi Expecting First Baby With Mursel Mistanoglu

    Less than three years after getting married, 90 Day Fiancé stars Anna-Marie Campisi and Mursel Mistanoglu have decided to expand their family.

  • Ericsson sues Apple again over 5G patent licensing

    Sweden's Ericsson has filed another set of patent infringement lawsuits against Apple in the latest salvo between the two companies over royalty payment for use of 5G wireless patents in iPhones. Both companies have already sued each other in the United States as negotiations failed over the renewal of a seven-year licensing contract for telecom patents first struck in 2015. Ericsson sued first in October claiming that Apple was trying to improperly cut down the royalty rates while the iPhone maker filed a lawsuit in December accusing the Swedish company of using "strong-arm tactics" to renew patents.

  • German Investor Confidence Surges Amid Hopes for 2022 Recovery

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus UpdateDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarInvestor confidence in Germany’s ec

  • COVID cases decline in county, state

    Florida reported 408,841 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 3.4% from the previous week. Then,...

  • Health Matters: It's possible to travel safely in the time of COVID

    The coronavirus rages, but it doesn’t mean we have to put life on hold because of it.

  • The AP Interview: Exiled artist Ai Weiwei on Beijing Games

    Ai Weiwei is one of China's most famous artists, and many regard him as one of the world's greatest living ones. Working with the Swiss architectural firm Herzog & de Meuron, he helped design the Bird's Nest Stadium, the centerpiece of Beijing's 2008 Summer Olympics. The stadium in northern Beijing, instantly recognizable for its weave of curving steel beams, will also host the opening ceremony for Beijing's Winter Olympics on Feb. 4.

  • Investors Dismiss Inflation Fears to Place Record Bets on Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Global fund managers expect inflation -- not economic growth -- to decline this year, and are placing record bets on a boom in both commodities and stocks, a Bank of America Corp. survey showed.Most Read from BloombergFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDeadly Drone Strikes on UAE Raise Gulf Tensions, Roil Oil MarketOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableOlympic Ticket Sales Halted; Hong Kong Arrests: Virus Update

  • European shares edge higher ahead of earnings; China adds stimulus

    LONDON (Reuters) -European shares recovered from Friday's losses on Monday as investors focused on company earnings and U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers entered a quiet period ahead of their meeting next week. Stock market moves in Asian trading were small and economic data from China was mixed: industrial output picking up but retail sales missed expectations. China's central bank unexpectedly eased policy by cutting rates on medium-term loans.

  • 10 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in 2022

    A new year brings new opportunities for investors to punch their ticket to the greatest wealth creator on the planet: the stock market. While the idea might sound laughable, don't discount NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE), which has delivered a positive total return to shareholders in 19 of the past 20 years! No utility in the country is currently generating more capacity from wind or solar than NextEra is.

  • U.S. Hits an Old Germany Problem as It Tries to Squeeze Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- When Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock travels to Russia this week she’ll be following a path well-trodden by German officials, and it’s one that’s shown can lead to friction with its biggest western ally.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Dep

  • Trustees unanimously vote to save Cantonese program at City College of San Francisco

    Trustees of the City College of San Francisco (CCSF) unanimously voted to save its endangered Cantonese program on Thursday, delivering a sense of relief to students and more than 20 Asian organizations that supported its continuation. The program was nearly canceled in the fall of 2021 due to budget cuts. The college, according to administrators, must prioritize classes that contribute to a degree or certificate, and Cantonese does not.

  • Cinda, under Beijing pressure, scraps $944 million investment in Ant unit -sources

    Cinda, one of the four biggest state-owned asset management companies (AMCs) in China, announced the scrapping of the planned Ant investment on Thursday, without elaborating on the reason. Cinda's crucial capital injection into Ant was endorsed by its primary regulator - the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) - but it failed to secure approval from higher government authorities, said two sources with direct knowledge of the matter. One of the sources said China's State Council, its cabinet, was one of the authorities that questioned Cinda's bid to invest in Ant while the fintech firm's core business was still in the middle of restructuring, and finally rejected it.

  • Last patrol: Toms River man and his aging dog seek overgrown veterans graves

    Pete Sztybel and his faithful companion Whiskey, a 16-year-old miniature pinscher, found a war hero's footstone. His daughter is profoundly grateful.

  • Pakistan says trial of Chinese traditional medicine for COVID-19 successful

    Pakistani health authorities on Monday announced the completion of a successful clinical trial of Chinese traditional herbal medicine for treating COVID-19, as the South Asian nation enters a fifth wave of the pandemic driven by the Omicron variant. The Chinese medicine, Jinhua Qinggan Granules (JHQG) manufactured by Juxiechang (Beijing) pharmaceutical Co Ltd, is already being used in treatment of COVID-19 patients in China. "Since it was tried on patients with different variants of COVID-19, we expect it to be effective on Omicron as on other variants," Professor Iqbal Chaudhry, director of the International Center for Chemical and Biological Science (ICCBS) where trials were conducted, told reporters.

  • Boris Johnson will clean up Downing Street drinking culture, says minister

    Boris Johnson will clean up an "underlying culture" of drinking and rule-breaking in Downing Street in an attempt to salvage his premiership and win back the support of his party, the Conservative chairman has suggested.

  • Exclusive-U.S. examining Alibaba's cloud unit for national security risks - sources

    The Biden administration is reviewing e-commerce giant Alibaba's cloud business to determine whether it poses a risk to U.S. national security, according to three people briefed on the matter, as the government ramps up scrutiny of Chinese technology companies' dealings with U.S. firms. The focus of the probe is on how the company stores U.S. clients' data, including personal information and intellectual property, and whether the Chinese government could gain access to it, the people said. The potential for Beijing to disrupt access by U.S. users to their information stored on Alibaba cloud is also a concern, one of the people said.

  • Supreme Court, Credit Suisse ouster reveal COVID-19 mandate chaos: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 18, 2021.

  • Satellite photos show aftermath of Abu Dhabi oil site attack

    Satellite photos obtained by The Associated Press on Tuesday appear to show the aftermath of a fatal attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels. The attack brought the long-running Yemen war into Emirati territory on Monday. The images by Planet Labs PBC analyzed by the AP show smoke rising over an Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. fuel depot in the Mussafah neighborhood of Abu Dhabi after the attack.

  • Meta to hire thousands more in Puget Sound area over 'next couple of years'

    Rajeev Rajan, Meta's Northwest lead, says the company is looking to hire 2,000 people to fill out its new offices in Seattle and the Eastside.

  • Henry Cejudo explains approach to coaching Jon Jones and how he just ‘needs to be tweaked’

    By all accounts, the coach-fighter relationship between Henry Cejudo and Jon Jones has gone well.