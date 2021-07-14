Olympic athletes to put on own medals at Tokyo ceremonies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TOKYO (AP) — Athletes at the Tokyo Olympics will put their medals around their own necks to protect against spreading the coronavirus.

The “very significant change” to traditional medal ceremonies in the 339 events was revealed Wednesday by International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach.

“The medals will not be given around the neck,” Bach told international media on a conference call from Tokyo. “They will be presented to the athlete on a tray and then the athlete will take the medal him or herself.

“It will be made sure that the person who will put the medal on the tray will do so only with disinfected gloves, so that the athlete can be sure that nobody touched them before.”

The Olympic approach is different to soccer in Europe where UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has personally hung medals around the necks of players at competition finals in recent weeks.

Ceferin also shook hands with Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma at the Euro 2020 medal and trophy presentation in London on Sunday. His save in a penalty shootout clinched the title for Italy against England.

Bach confirmed Wednesday that in Tokyo “there will be no handshakes and there will be no hugs during the ceremony.”

Olympic medals are typically presented by an IOC member or a leading official in a sport’s governing body.

The IOC had previously said medalists and ceremony officials would have to wear masks.

With no paying spectators allowed to attend most Olympic events, what Bach described as an “immersive sound system” will try to create atmosphere for the athletes in the stadiums and venues.

Crowd noise recorded from each event at previous Olympics will be fed into the arena as one of several ways to support the athletes, he said.

Some athletes will be connected after their event via screens to their families, friends and fan clubs at home, while fans will be able to send video clips of up to six seconds that can be displayed next to the field of play.

The Tokyo Olympics open July 23 in a state of emergency and rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the city.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • IOC's Bach praises Tokyo preparations for "safe" Games

    This was Bach's first face-to-face meeting with the committee since finishing his three-day quarantine after arriving in Tokyo.Organizers last week announced that spectators would be banned from nearly all venues, all but depriving of Japan of hopes for a Games with a public spectacle. Host city Tokyo entered a fresh state of emergency on Monday (July 12), which will last until August 22, as authorities aim to curb rising numbers of COVID-19 infections.

  • WHO warns countries not to hoard vaccines for 3rd doses while poor countries don't have any

    There is "no scientific evidence" that a booster shot is needed at this point, WHO's chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, said at a press briefing.

  • No, Richard Branson Did Not Actually Ride His Bike to Space Launch

    Richard Branson, billionaire founder of the Virgin Group and now-space explorer, just got a little less relatable. According to Virgin Galactic, a video of Branson riding a bicycle to the historic launch was taken out of context. A Virgin Galactic rep confirmed to Reuters on Tuesday that Branson did not ride his bike at all on launch day. In fact, the video in question was filmed July 5, six days before the flight. “The footage of Sir Richard Branson shown during the event Sunday was prerecorded

  • Jill Biden Planning Trip to the Olympics in Tokyo

    Nearly 4.5 million tickets had been sold for the Olympics, but coronavirus restrictions will dramatically reduce attendance.

  • Olympics-Canada to send largest Olympic team in 37 years to Tokyo

    The Canadian Olympic Committee (COC) said on Tuesday that 225 members of the team will be athletes that identify as women and 146 who identify as men. Delayed a year by COVID-19 just qualifying for the Tokyo Games proved an immense challenge for many Canadian athletes with global sport brought to standstill by the pandemic, wiping out opportunities to earn Olympic spots. "Even before Canada’s incredible athletes get to their first competitions in Tokyo, I am extraordinarily impressed by their results," said Canada Chef de Mission Marnie McBean in a statement.

  • Olympics-Swimming-FINA provisionally suspends two Russians set for Tokyo

    FINA said in a statement that a procedure was ongoing after the ADRVs were asserted against Alexandr Kudashev and Veronika Andrusenko using evidence provided by the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA. It added that the evidence stemmed from WADA’s examination of materials recovered from the former Moscow Anti-Doping Laboratory.

  • David Beckham, Lewis Hamilton and Naomi Campbell among stars condemning racist abuse of England players

    Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka have been targeted by racist trolls.

  • IOC's Bach slips up and refers to Japanese as 'Chinese'

    IOC President Thomas Bach referred to his Japanese hosts as Chinese when he appeared in public on Tuesday for the first time since arriving in Tokyo last week. Bach tripped over his words, referring to the “Chinese people” rather than “Japanese people.” "Our common target is safe and secure games for everybody; for the athletes, for all the delegations, and most importantly also for the Chinese people -- Japanese people,” Bach said, catching his mistake quickly.

  • Top 10 athletes with the most medals at the Summer Olympics

    Some athletes would be overjoyed at earning a single Olympic bronze medal, but these 10 athletes kept going and amassed piles of medals in their stellar careers.

  • General Electric (GE) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, General Electric (GE) closed at $12.81, marking a -0.62% move from the previous day.

  • Indian, Chinese foreign ministers discuss border standoff

    The foreign ministers of India and China met in Tajikistan on Wednesday with New Delhi stressing that a military standoff along a mountainous border area was profoundly disturbing their ties, and warning that any unilateral change in the status quo by Beijing was unacceptable. “Full restoration and maintenance of peace and tranquility in border areas is essential for the development of bilateral ties,” Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said in a tweet. Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization foreign ministers' meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan.

  • The Fascinating Reason Olympic Medals Are No Longer Made of Solid Gold

    Winning a gold medal at the Olympics is the pinnacle of an athlete's career. But if you've ever wondered if that treasured gold medal is actually made of gold, you're not alone.

  • Here’s How to Get Kate Middleton’s Affordable Aldo Heels She Wore at the Wimbledon Finals

    Achieve royal style for under $100.

  • Tokyo Is 13 Hours Ahead of the US, So What Does That Mean For Olympics Viewers?

    With the 2021 Olympics taking place in Tokyo, American viewers are faced with a familiar question: will they be broadcast live? The answer is yes and no, just as it has been in previous years.

  • Ohtani becomes 1st 2-way All-Star with perfect 1st inning

    Shohei Ohtani shined as he turned the All-Star Game into his Sho-case. Featuring a 100 mph fastball, the first two-way All-Star pitched a perfect first inning for the American League on Tuesday night.

  • Soccer-Sancho says "nothing new" in racist abuse in apology to England fans

    Substitutes Marcus Rashford, Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed spot kicks in the 3-2 shootout loss to Italy and the 21-year-old apologised for letting down the team and the fans, saying it was "by far the worst feeling" he had felt in his career. The three Black players were targeted on social media after the final, with the racial abuse prompting a police investigation and country-wide condemnation.

  • Falling in Love! Man Born With No Limbs and Husband Make a Splash on Their Wedding Day

    Gabriel Adams and Adam Wheatley tied the knot during Pride month on June 12, ending their heartwarming Salt Lake City ceremony with a splash in a pool.“I recommend every couple to jump in the pool after their wedding,” Adams said in his TikTok caption.Adams was born with no limbs as a result of Hanhart syndrome, he told Queerty in an interview earlier this year.He and Wheatley met on Tinder in January 2020, according to the interview, and had moved in together by August. In October 2020, Wheatley proposed. Credit: Gabriel Noah Adams via Storyful

  • Young black bear lured out of tree next to hospital with jelly doughnuts and sardines

    A young black bear’s adventure in the city has had a happy ending after wildlife officials used jelly doughnuts and sardines to lure him to safety from a tree next to a hospital in North Carolina. The young black bear ended up spending most of Tuesday, July 13, in a tree next to UNC Rex Hospital in Raleigh after officials from the North Carolina Wildlife Commission said his journey most likely began as an innocent mistake, according to ABC News’ Raleigh station WTVD. Wildlife Management Division Chief Brad Howard told WTVD that the bear was most likely wandering around the area Monday night into Tuesday morning but scampered up a tree next to the hospital for safety when the sun rose and he saw people in the area.

  • The Olympics has a race problem. Athletes everywhere are calling out the sporting body for a history of banning Black women.

    From barring swim caps designed for natural hair to banning athletes for genetics, activists call out the Olympics for its treatment of Black women.

  • US Olympic flag bearers to wear new cooling jacket

    The flag bearers of Team USA will likely be the coolest members of the group in steamy Tokyo. Ralph Lauren has built a personal air conditioning system into the white flag bearer’s jacket worn during the opening ceremonies. (July 14)