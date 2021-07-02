Olympic champion McNeal loses appeal against 5-year ban

FILE - In this Thursday, Aug. 18, 2016 file photo, Gold medal winner Brianna Rollins from the United States shows off her medal during the medal ceremony for the women's 100-meter hurdles final during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Brianna Rollins-McNeal has been banned for five years in a doping case it was reported on Friday, June 4, 2021. The decision rules her out of this year's Tokyo Games and the 2024 Paris Games. The Athletics Integrity Unit says the American’s second career ban was for “tampering within the results management process” of doping control samples. The 29-year-old hurdler's ban runs to August 2024. AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Olympic champion Brianna McNeal lost her appeal on Friday against a five-year ban for breaking anti-doping rules that prevents the American defending her 100-meter hurdles title at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said its judges dismissed McNeal’s challenge to the ban imposed by track and field authorities for “tampering or attempted tampering with any part of doping control.”

The court, and track and field’s Athletics Integrity Unit previously, have not given specifics of the case. A detailed verdict was not published Friday.

McNeal revealed the context of the case in an interview with the New York Times published ahead of the court in Switzerland announcing its ruling.

The 29-year-old runner said the case was related to missing a doping control in January 2020 while recovering from surgery to terminate a pregnancy.

In a later exchange with the AIU to verify the details, McNeal said she had changed the date on medical documents after mistaking when the surgery took place.

A ban is longer than in most doping rules cases because it is the second of her career. McNeal missed the 2017 season to serve a one-year ban for missing doping tests.

She was allowed to run at the U.S. Olympic trials last month pending a verdict in her fast-tracked appeal to CAS and finished second to provisionally qualify for the team.

The 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics champion also won the 100 hurdles at the 2013 world championships in Moscow.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Doping-CAS upholds McNeal's five-year ban, hurdles champ to miss Tokyo Olympics

    McNeal, who had been charged and provisionally suspended for "tampering within the results management process" in January, was sanctioned by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) as it was her second violation of World Athletics' anti-doping rules. McNeal had appealed against the decision to CAS, which heard the case ahead of the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Five-year ban against Brianna McNeal upheld by Court of Arbitration for Sport

    The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld a 5-year ban on hurdler Brianna McNeal for violating anti-doping rules, barring her from the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Week ahead: Bezos steps down, 'Black Widow' steps up

    Much has been said about the so-called worker shortage with millions of Americans out of work and the number of job openings at a record high. A deeper dive into the inner workings of the U.S. labor market tops the Reuters Business Calendar for the week of July 5th.1. A hiring JOLT for the economyThe JOLTS report for May comes out on Wednesday. JOLTS stands for Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. It's a monthly report put out by the government and it has gained prominence with so much focus on the labor market these days. It provides more color to the official jobs report that comes out on the first Friday of each month. When the last JOLTS survey was released it showed a surge in job openings to a record high 9.3 million and a pick-up in the number of Americas who decided to quit their jobs.2. Bezos steps down at AmazonIt's a shorter week due to Independence Day. Financial markets in the U.S. are closed on Monday to honor the holiday, which actually falls on Sunday. But there is something to note for the business world Monday. That day will mark the official changing of the guard at Amazon. Founder Jeff Bezos will officially step down as CEO, but will remain executive chairman of the board. Bezos is ending his role as CEO on a high note: the business he began as an internet bookseller 27 years ago is now one of the world’s most valuable companies.The quick success of Amazon's cloud-computing business known as Amazon Web Services or AWS is widely-recognized. Victoria Fernandez of Crossmark Global Investments thinks Amazon is a "buy.""And you look at the growth that Amazon is seeing in AWS and in the retail component with their third party sellers, even though there is some tendency right now for some increased regulation. I think Amazon is still strong and has a pretty good trend going forward."3. What's in your tuna Sub?In the food business, reputation is everything and sandwich chain Subway is seeing its reputation squashed harder than a sandwich in a panini press.Subway faces a Wednesday deadline to defend itself against a widely-publicized California lawsuit over how much tuna is really in a Subway tuna sandwich or wrap.4. Cannes-do attitude returnsIt's back to the big screen on Tuesday when The 74th Cannes Film Festival opens with a glitzy ceremony.The annual global movie industry event – and all the deals and party-hopping that go along with it – usually happens in May but was postponed due to the health crisis.Last year – it was cancelled all together.5. Black Widow's opening weekendSticking with the film industry – Friday will be huge for Disney and big for Hollywood. After being delayed for maximum financial impact, "Black Widow" featuring Scarlett Johansson will finally hit the big screen. This is the latest offering from the Marvel Cinematic Universe....arguably the most valuable movie franchise out there. Vin Diesel's "F9 Fast: The Fast Saga" recently pumped some adrenaline into the box office with a $70 million opening weekend in North America alone.That was the biggest box office take since theaters were forced to close back in the early spring of 2020.There is one catch, though, for Black Widow. It is being released in theaters and streamed on Disney+ for an additional fee on the same day.

  • World 200m medalist provisionally suspended as Olympics near

    Alex Quinonez, the world 200m bronze medalist from Ecuador, was provisionally suspended for whereabouts failures less than a month before the Olympics.

  • Bill Cosby free after Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturns 2018 sexual assault conviction

    Comedian Bill Cosby is out of prison after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned his 2018 sexual assault conviction. He tells CBS News he feels vindicated. Jericka Duncan spoke with Bill Cosby inside his home after his release.

  • All the Photos of Princess Diana's Statue Unveiling

    Prince William and Prince Harry joined forces to reveal a commemorative work for their beloved mother. Today, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited to pay homage to their late mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday. At the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, known to be their mother's favorite spot, the brothers unveiled a statue of the Princess of Wales together, which they commissioned to honor her philanthropic work, as well as her "love, strength and character."

  • Flying car prototype takes off on intercity flight

    This flying car prototype completed its first intercity flightDate: 28 June, 2021Source: Klein VisionIt took off from Nitra airport in western Slovakiaand landed 35 minutes later in the capital Bratislava, 46 miles awayIt can transform from a plane to a road vehicle in under 3 minutesby retracting its foldable wings and tailKlein Vision said it was the car's 142nd successful landingand it has completed over 40 hours of test flightsAirCar has flown at 8,200 feetand reached a maximum cruising speed of 118 mphSource: Klein Vision

  • Teachers say critical race theory doesn't apply to K-12 curriculums

    “We don’t get it. This objection is being pushed upon us, and it’s not even happening in our classes,” an English teacher in the Phoenix area said.

  • KU Jayhawks men’s basketball players are hearing from potential NIL partners

    KU players might not act as quickly with personal sponsorships as some of their peers under the NCAA’s new policy. Here’s why.

  • KU offers men’s hoops scholarship to Texas combo guard ranked 16th in Class of 2022

    A total of 15 high school recruits visited the Kansas Jayhawks men’s basketball team in June

  • How Gabe Kapler will handle Giants' four-game losing streak

    Despite a team-wide slump, Gabe Kapler isn't planning any "rally the troops" speeches right now.

  • Here’s everything new to Netflix in July 2021 — and what’s leaving

    Hit comedies 'I Think You Should Leave' and 'Never Have I Ever' return, and brace yourself for Kevin Smith's 'Masters of the Universe' and the bizarre 'Sexy Beasts'

  • Crypto Hedge Fund Piles Into Cash After Once-Reliable Trade Goes South

    (Bloomberg) -- Nickel Digital Asset Management has put its flagship arbitrage-strategy fund largely into cash after the recent collapse of one the cryptocurrency market’s most reliable trades, a move that’s the antithesis of the sector’s conventional narrative.The $200 million hedge fund, run by alumni from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co., isn’t worrying about the anti-fiat fervor that runs though the industry while mulling new trading opportunities before redeploying capital f

  • Mark Cuban Backed NFT Platform Mintable Raises $13M

    Mintable’s Series A funding round raises $13 million, with participation by Ripple Labs and Metapurse among others.

  • Richard Sherman 'frustrated' with Sha'Carri Richardson Olympics controversy

    Richard Sherman was among the many who spoke out against Sha'Carri Richardson's disqualification from the 100-meter dash at the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Brianna McNeal, Olympic 100m hurdles champ, loses appeal of five-year suspension

    Brianna McNeal, the 2016 Olympic 100m hurdles champion, lost her appeal of a five-year ban in a drug-testing case and is set to miss the next two Olympics.

  • Las Vegas Golden Knights NHL Team Release NFT Collection

    The National Hockey League’s (NHL) newest franchise has become the latest squad to drop a non-fungible token (NFT) collection for auction.

  • Boeing 737 cargo plane makes emergency water landing off Hawaii

    (Reuters) -A decades-old Boeing Co 737-200 cargo airplane with two people on board made an emergency nighttime landing in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of Honolulu, Hawaii, early on Friday, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration said. "The pilots had reported engine trouble and were attempting to return to Honolulu when they were forced to land the aircraft in the water," the FAA said in a statement. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

  • ‘Chicago Med’: S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss & Brian Tee Ink New Deals To Continue On NBC Series

    EXCLUSIVE: Dick Wolf’s NBC medical drama Chicago Med has secured the bulk of its original cast. S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss and Brian Tee have closed new multi-year deals to continue on the popular Chicago Fire spinoff series from Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television. Remaining original cast member Marlyne Barrett has one more […]

  • Love The Nap Dress? These Dresses From Target Fit the Bill — and They're All Under $30

    From everyday to wedding days and stripes to solids, there’s a dress for everyone.