Olympic Debut | Remote Learning | Felony Sexual Assault Charge

College Credits: Northbrook Resident Makes Dean's List At Vermont
Area students from Northbrook are doing amazing things at colleges and universities across the United States.
Northbrook's Compher Makes U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team
The 22-year-old will compete in her first Olympics next month in Beijing, China.
Glenbrook 225 Transitions To Remote Learning Amid COVID-19 Spread
The high school district said full in-person classes are scheduled to resume on Jan. 18.
Woman Found Unresponsive In Jacuzzi At Northbrook Retirement Home
The 87-year-old was later pronounced dead Wednesday at an area hospital.
Winter Wonderland, Bird Watching And Holiday Fun: IL In Photos
This week's photo roundup from across Illinois.
Teacher Accused Of Felony Sexual Assault, Abuse Of Student
Paul R. Castelli, 45, of Des Plaines, is employed by Glenbrook Off Campus, a school attended by the minor, according to police.
