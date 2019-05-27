Olympic Swimmer Nathan Adrian Opens Up About the Emotional Rollercoaster of His Cancer Diagnosis

Olympic swimmer Nathan Adrian has been a professional athlete for nearly 10 years. He studied public health at the University of California Berkeley (where he won five national titles) and grew up in a family of medical professionals — all of which helped him develop a heightened sense of body awareness.

So when the eight-time Olympic medalist, 30, felt some pain in his genital area earlier this year, he started monitoring it closely. Over the next few weeks, his symptoms didn’t let up. So Adrian wasted no time making a doctor’s appointment.

He was hit with the devastating news of a testicular cancer diagnosis. Fortunately, he caught the disease at an early stage. Had he waited a couple more months or even weeks to see a physician, Adrian tells PEOPLE, “that could’ve been disastrous for me.”

According to the Mayo Clinic, testicular cancer is a rare but highly treatable condition that usually affects American males between the ages of 15 and 35 but can occur at any time.

He announced the diagnosis on Instagram and Twitter on January 24 in a post that started with the perfect swimming analogy: “Life, like swimming the 100 free, can come at you hard and fast as you can’t always see who, or what, may be chasing you down.”

Over the course of the next few months, Adrian documented everything on social media, including multiple surgeries and health updates, his fitness journey, and most recently, his much-anticipated return to the pool at the Tyr Pro Swim Series in Bloomington, Indiana, earlier this month.

Ahead of his Make a Splash promotional tour (a USA Swimming initiative to encourage water safety for children), Adrian tells PEOPLE about why he chose to share his personal health with the world. He says he wants to help break the stigma surrounding men’s health issues, which became very apparent after his diagnosis.

“I called up a lot of urologist and almost every single one of them had tons of stories about people just waiting (to see a doctor) because it’s not something that’s necessarily painful,” he tells PEOPLE.

Adrian says that, if sharing his story encourages just one person to get checked a little bit earlier or prevents one person from having to endure chemotherapy, “then my shame means nothing.”

