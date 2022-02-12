Olympic Win For Virginian, Mask Opt-Out Legislation | Top News

Patch has 32 sites in communities in northern Virginia and Washington, D.C. Here are some of the top posts from the past week.

Ashley Caldwell, an aerial skier from Ashburn, won gold at the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics. Caldwell's first medal came as she represented Team USA in the mixed team aerials event in freestyle skiing.

Multiple high schools in Washington, D.C., were evacuated Wednesday due to bomb threats, just one day after second gentleman Doug Emhoff was rushed out of another school over a similar threat.



A top deputy in Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares' office resigned Thursday after the office became aware of social media posts where the deputy attorney general praised rioters at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and claimed President Donald Trump won the 2020 election.

The Virginia Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit Monday brought by a group of parents in Chesapeake who wanted the court to suspend Gov. Glenn Youngkin's executive order that made mask-wearing optional at public schools in the state.



A coalition of Virginia parents is calling on state lawmakers to reject attempts to take away the authority of school boards to set student mask policies as a bill moves through the General Assembly that would allow students to opt out of wearing masks.

Masks will become optional at Stafford County Public Schools on Feb. 22. The Stafford County School Board decided to end the mask mandate through a 5-2 vote at their meeting on Thursday.



Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's campaign team used social media Saturday night to attack a high school senior who volunteers for Democrats in the state, leading the governor to distance himself from the "unauthorized tweet" on Monday.

Some people should get a fourth COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with the agency now recommending a fourth shot for some immunocompromised people.



The Fairfax County Health Department is investigating a measles case and is notifying residents about potential exposures at two locations in early February. Measles is a highly contagious infection but can be prevented with a vaccine typically received during childhood.



Alternate names for Lee Highway and Lee-Jackson Memorial Highway were presented as part of a renaming recommendation to the Board of Supervisors Tuesday.



Republicans in the Virginia House of Delegates voted Tuesday to block an effort to remove a gay marriage ban from the state's Constitution.



Deshazor Everett, a safety for the Washington Commanders, turned himself in to police in Loudoun County on Tuesday. Everett is charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter in connection with a fatal car crash on Gum Spring Road in December, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said.



The Virginia Senate voted Tuesday to reject Gov. Glenn Youngkin's nomination of Andrew Wheeler to be the state's next secretary of Natural and Historic Resources.



A federally appointed watchdog said the Washington Area Metropolitan Transit Authority did not intentionally fail to make public two faults in the wheel sets of 7000-series railcars that occurred in 2017 and after.



On Wednesday, the Virginia Senate advanced legislation to require parental notification on sexually explicit material taught in public schools.



