Associated Press

Kevin Colbert is ready to get on with the next chapter of his life. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers general manager has one more massive item left to do before stepping down in May: find a replacement for Ben Roethlisberger. While Colbert said Monday that longtime backup Mason Rudolph would be the starting quarterback if the season began next week, he anticipates adding some competition to the mix in the coming months through either the draft or free agency or perhaps a mix of both.