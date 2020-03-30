Olympus Insurance Company Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Parent Company Gemini Financial Corp brings on Citizens' Former Chief of Underwriting and Agency Services, Steve Bitar

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini Financial Holdings Corporation ("GFHC"), the parent company of Olympus Insurance Company, announced today that Steve Bitar, former Chief of Underwriting and Agency Services for Citizens Property Insurance Corporation, will officially join the company on April 20, 2020, as Chief Executive Officer replacing Interim CEO James McDermott.

Bitar brings more than 20 years of Florida-specific insurance experience, with a diverse background inclusive of Underwriting in both Personal and Commercial Lines, Product Development, Agency Services, and Business Analysis and Implementation. He has held several executive and senior leadership positions including both Vice President and Senior Director of Consumer and Agent Services as well as Director of Consumer Services.

During his time with Citizens, Bitar implemented several key technology initiatives, driving advancement of insured- and agent-facing platforms such as Citizens' online insured customer portal, online claims filing, and electronic payments. In addition to utilizing technology to enhance company-wide processes, Bitar directed Citizens' Catastrophe Response Centers.

"As we began the extensive search for a new leader at OIC, the Board had specific requirements relating to Florida property insurance experience, proven underwriting and product development leadership, effective catastrophe response management, and a proven record of delivering world-class customer service," said Dennis McGill, GFHC Board Chairman. "Steve's amazing performance at Citizens over a sixteen-year career clearly exhibited his superior ability in each of these areas. We are excited to continue our upward momentum with this announcement, especially following our recent Demotech reaffirmation earlier this month."

Bitar commented, "Olympus has navigated difficult Florida property insurance conditions while successfully adding to surplus and maintaining their best-in-class reputation for underwriting and claims. In uncertain times like these, I appreciate the opportunity to join a forward-thinking company that values and executes on stability, consistency and service. I am eager to be a part of moving Olympus into the next phase of their business evolution."

About Olympus Insurance Company

Headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, FL and founded in 2007, Olympus Insurance Company specializes in Florida property insurance. Through its uniquely disciplined organic growth strategy, Olympus insures residential and investment property including homes, condos, rental properties, and valuable personal property. The company also offers flood insurance through both the NFIP and private market partnerships. Coverage for individual risks is provided on one of the most comprehensive coverage forms in the Florida standard market. For more information, visit olympusinsurance.com.

Crystal McInnis, Vice President Marketing

Phone: 561.231.5622

Email: cmcinnis@oigfl.com

Related Images

steve-bitar.jpg

Steve Bitar

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/olympus-insurance-company-announces-new-chief-executive-officer-301032030.html

SOURCE Olympus Insurance Company