Olyphant contractor charged with home improvement fraud

Jan. 5—An Olyphant home improvement contractor took $1,200 from a Scranton woman last year for a project he failed to complete or even start, Lackawanna County detectives said.

John James Garzarella, 40, 702 E. Lackawanna Ave., was arraigned Tuesday by Magisterial District Judge Joanne Corbett on a felony charge of home improvement fraud, along with two counts of misdemeanor theft by deception.

A criminal complaint filed Dec. 20 by Detective Joseph Blazosek said the 64-year-old victim, Sarah Vandermark, contracted in May with Garzarella, operating as JG Contracting Services, to repair and install new porch hand railings at her South Scranton home.

After the two agreed on a price of $1,900, the woman paid Garzarella a $1,200 deposit by check, with the balance due upon completion, the complaint said. Garzarella deposited the check into his bank account in June.

Text messages between Garzarella and the woman showed the starting date for the work was postponed several times from August until late September, when Vandermark asked for the $1,200 back if the job could not be finished by Oct. 3, the detective said.

After she received no further responses to her messages, the woman contacted the district attorney's office on Oct. 28.

Blazosek said in the complaint he contacted Garzarella on three separate occasions beginning in early November about returning Vandermark's deposit, and each time the contractor agreed, promising at one point to drop off a certified check or money order at the DA's office. However, the money was not received as of Dec. 20, the complaint said.

The detective said a check with the state attorney general's office also showed Garzarella is not a registered licensed contractor as required by state law.

After his arraignment, Garzarella was released on $5,000 unsecured bail to await a preliminary hearing Jan. 30 at 11:30 a.m.

