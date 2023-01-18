Olyphant man charged with drug delivery resulting in death

Jan. 18—Blakely police have charged an Olyphant man in connection with overdose death of a borough resident last year.

John Dwight Price, 36, 208 Mary St., was arrested Wednesday on drug delivery resulting in death and other charges, police said.

Investigators accused Price of supplying fentanyl to Eann Deitzer, 34, who fatally overdosed at a home on Ontario Street in the Peckville section of Blakely on Sept. 3.

Price was held in the Lackawanna County Prison on $50,000 bail after his arraignment before Magisterial District Judge Sean McGraw.

Check back for updates.

Contact the writer: dsingleton@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9132