Olyphant man faces charges connected to Capitol riot

Robert Tomkavage, The Citizens' Voice, Wilkes-Barre, Pa.
Apr. 12—A Lackawanna County man faces federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Michael Joseph Rusyn of Olyphant was charged Friday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and related counts.

Rusyn must appear in front of the same court via Zoom on Friday at 1 p.m.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 21 at 10 a.m. at the Max Rosenn U.S. Courthouse in Wilkes-Barre.

Hundreds stormed the Capitol during the riot, breaking windows, attacking guards, roaming through offices and taking over the Senate chamber as members of Congress escaped to safety.

Five people died in the rioting, including a Capitol Police officer.

