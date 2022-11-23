Olyphant man held in sex abuse of girl, 5, sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison

Nov. 23—Lackawanna County Judge Michael J. Barrasse sentenced an Olyphant man who sexually abused a 5-year-old girl to 20 to 40 years in state prison, the strictest penalty he could impose.

Emanuel Sherman, 36, kept his head down while the victim's grandfather spoke in court of the trauma inflicted on the child and the ways Sherman continues to haunt her.

"Because of what Emanuel has done to her, she truly is scarred for life," the victim's grandfather said, who pleaded with Barrasse to impose the maximum penalty. "Children need to be protected from him."

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Scranton police detectives charged Sherman in April 2021 with numerous sex crimes following an investigation initiated by a relative of the victim, who became concerned by the "sexualized behaviors" the young girl exhibited.

At first, Sherman denied he abused the girl. He admitted it when investigators challenged him with evidence they gathered, police said.

Sherman pleaded guilty in February to involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 to 40 years in prison.

However, Sherman told an interviewer conducting a pre-sentence investigation the whole story was a lie and he had been coerced into confessing, Barrasse said in court. The judge pressed him Wednesday for clarification.

Sherman really did abuse the girl, he said in court.

"Sorry for what I did," Sherman said quietly. "I didn't know what I was doing."

"Mr. Sherman, do you regret your actions?" asked his attorney, C.J. Rotteveel.

"Yes, I do," Sherman said.

In arguing for clemency, Rotteveel said Sherman pleaded guilty and spared the victim the trauma of reliving her abuse in court.

Sherman has bipolar disorder, is a "slow learner" and achieved a high school degree in 2017. He was beaten with a baseball bat as a child, Rotteveel said.

Story continues

"He is sorry," Rotteveel stressed. "He begs for mercy."

Assistant District Attorney Bo Loughney asked the judge impose the maximum penalty. Barrasse found that penalty was warranted.

The sentence comes roughly one month after Judge Andy Jarbola sent a West Scranton woman to state prison for failing to report the abuse.

Kristina Carson, 30, was sentenced to 18 months to five years. She pleaded guilty to one count of endangering the welfare of children.

Sherman must register each quarter with the state police as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He did not fit the criteria to be designated a sexually violent predator, Loughney said.

Contact the writer: jkohut@timesshamrock.com, 570-348-9100, x5187; @jkohutTT on Twitter.