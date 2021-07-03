Olyphant man pleads guilty in drug trafficking conspiracy

Joe Kohut, The Times-Tribune, Scranton, Pa.
·1 min read

Jul. 3—A 32-year-old man pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in Northeast Pennsylvania.

Rudolph Ford, of Olyphant, admitted he participated in a scheme to sell heroin and "highly pure" crystal methamphetamine throughout Lackawanna, Luzerne and Schuylkill counties between January 2017 and December 2018, federal prosecutors said Friday.

U.S. District Judge Robert D. Mariani will sentence him at a later date. He is facing a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison.

Ford was one of five people indicted in December 2018 for drug trafficking in the region and the only from Lackawanna County.

Ford was in the Lackawanna County Prison on Friday.

— JOSEPH KOHUT

