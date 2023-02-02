Olyphant man who sexually abused girl sentenced to jail

Feb. 1—SCRANTON — An Olyphant man will serve 11 to 23 1/2 months in the Lackawanna County Prison for sexually abusing a girl on multiple occasions.

Jonathan Rodriguez, 33, will also serve five years on probation under the sentence handed down Wednesday by Judge Andy Jarbola.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with involuntary deviate intercourse with a victim less than 13 and other offenses in August 2021 after the victim, then 16, told investigators he molested her over a period of years beginning when she was 7 or 8.

She said the abuse, including an incident in which Rodriguez forced her to perform oral sex on him when she was 9 or 10, happened at locations in Blakely and Scranton, according to a criminal complaint.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Rodriguez pleaded guilty in September to one count of indecent assault of a person less than 13.

As he stood before Jarbola at the county Criminal Justice Center, Rodriguez expressed remorse for his actions, telling the judge they do not reflect the kind of person he is.

He apologized for the pain he caused the victim and said he hopes and prays she can put the pieces of her life back together.

His attorney, Joseph Kalinowski, told Jarbola that Rodriguez is willing to get whatever treatment he needs and asked the judge to consider sentencing the defendant to home confinement.

However, Jarbola rejected the possibility of home confinement, telling Rodriguez he had reviewed presentence report and found the case disturbing.

He ordered the defendant, who faces lifetime registration as a sexual offender, to undergo sexual offender counseling upon his release from jail.

