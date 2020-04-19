What Is OM Holdings's (ASX:OMH) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

OM Holdings (ASX:OMH) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 40% in the last month alone, although it is still down 28% over the last quarter. But that will do little to salve the savage burn caused by the 68% share price decline, over the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does OM Holdings's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 4.55 that sentiment around OM Holdings isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see OM Holdings has a lower P/E than the average (9.0) in the metals and mining industry classification.

ASX:OMH Price Estimation Relative to Market April 19th 2020

This suggests that market participants think OM Holdings will underperform other companies in its industry. Since the market seems unimpressed with OM Holdings, it's quite possible it could surprise on the upside. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Probably the most important factor in determining what P/E a company trades on is the earnings growth. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. Therefore, even if you pay a high multiple of earnings now, that multiple will become lower in the future. So while a stock may look expensive based on past earnings, it could be cheap based on future earnings.

OM Holdings saw earnings per share decrease by 65% last year. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 92%.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

How Does OM Holdings's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

OM Holdings has net debt worth a very significant 159% of its market capitalization. This is a relatively high level of debt, so the stock probably deserves a relatively low P/E ratio. Keep that in mind when comparing it to other companies.

The Verdict On OM Holdings's P/E Ratio

OM Holdings trades on a P/E ratio of 4.6, which is below the AU market average of 14.7. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What we know for sure is that investors are becoming less uncomfortable about OM Holdings's prospects, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 3.3 to 4.6 over the last month. For those who like to invest in turnarounds, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But others might consider the opportunity to have passed.