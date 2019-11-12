What Is Om Metals Infraprojects's (NSE:OMMETALS) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

It's really great to see that even after a strong run, Om Metals Infraprojects (NSE:OMMETALS) shares have been powering on, with a gain of 31% in the last thirty days. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 20% in the last year.
All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.
How Does Om Metals Infraprojects's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?
Om Metals Infraprojects's P/E of 11.18 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. We can see in the image below that the average P/E (12.4) for companies in the construction industry is higher than Om Metals Infraprojects's P/E.
Om Metals Infraprojects's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.
How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios
If earnings fall then in the future the 'E' will be lower. That means even if the current P/E is low, it will increase over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a higher P/E might scare off shareholders, pushing the share price down.
Om Metals Infraprojects's earnings per share were pretty steady over the last year. And it has shrunk its earnings per share by 6.6% per year over the last five years. So we might expect a relatively low P/E.
Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits
The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Hypothetically, a company could reduce its future P/E ratio by spending its cash (or taking on debt) to achieve higher earnings.
Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.
How Does Om Metals Infraprojects's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?
Om Metals Infraprojects's net debt is 56% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.
The Bottom Line On Om Metals Infraprojects's P/E Ratio
Om Metals Infraprojects trades on a P/E ratio of 11.2, which is below the IN market average of 13.3. When you consider that the company has significant debt, and didn't grow EPS last year, it isn't surprising that the market has muted expectations. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about Om Metals Infraprojects over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.5 back then to 11.2 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.
Investors have an opportunity when market expectations about a stock are wrong. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.
